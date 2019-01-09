Pacific Horizon Sunset in Baja, Mexico at Punta Banda, near La Bufadora. Ocean Sounds, Waves | McGaffin Family

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http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
See a very close up view of the entire sun as it sets over the Pacific Ocean horizon from Punta Banda, Mexico which is south of Ensenada, next to La Bufadora.
The very end of the sun going down gets out of focus. See this video for no blurry end moments; https://www.brighteon.com/5987620229001
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
Date: August 8, 2018
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit