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Roger Stone Refutes The Lies Of Eric Swalwell
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371 views • January 09, 2019
Congressman Eric Swalwell continues to smear Roger Stone in the media accusing him of lying about his role in the 2016 election of president Trump. Roger tears down these lies brick by brick.
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