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National Emergency Imminent?
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690 views • January 09, 2019
Earlier today, President Trump expressed his intention on declaring a state of emergency on the Southern border. And lo and behold, Pelosi and her faction of Marxist jabber jaws gave him all of the obstruction he needed. Next stop state of emergency? Only time will tell.
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