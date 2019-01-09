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Legislating Equality Will Destroy a Free Nation [IT'S OK TO COMPETE!]
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16 views • January 09, 2019
Thank you for taking time to listen to me. YOU are the reason I am here, and you all matter to me. Let's work together; no one is a single star in this show! WWG1WGA can be the truth!
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Please donate to my cause and research as YouTube demonitizes everyone on the right:
https://www.patreon.com/ladyliberty17
Start stacking with me: https://www.7kmetals.com/ladyliberty
IG @second_to_1 & @7k_sistergoldenhair
Twitter @ladyliberty1313
YouTube: Erin Moffett Channel
BitChute @ladyliberty_Q
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