© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 1/09/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • January 09, 2019
[email protected]
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
THE PRESIDENTS TELEVISED SPEECH
THE BORDER
BIG PHARMA
Guests:
Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes
Freedom First’s Joey Gibson
Sheriff Bob Songer
Owen Benjamin
Roger Stone
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
THE PRESIDENTS TELEVISED SPEECH
THE BORDER
BIG PHARMA
Guests:
Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes
Freedom First’s Joey Gibson
Sheriff Bob Songer
Owen Benjamin
Roger Stone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.