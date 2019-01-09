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Washington Sheriff Refuses To Illegally Confiscate Guns
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917 views • January 09, 2019
The left is determined to enact gun control despite it being unconstitutional. Sheriff Bob Songer and Joey Gibson join Alex to expose the globalist agenda to illegally confiscate guns and how patriots can stand strong on the 2nd amendment.
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