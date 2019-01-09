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Full Show- Aftermath Of Trump Speech - Pelosi & Schumer In Full Panic Mode
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874 views • January 09, 2019
Donald Trump delivered his first Oval Office address last night in an appeal to the democrats, explaining in clear terms the dangers that come with an open-border policy. They responded by sending Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to deliver a response with all the charm and charisma as the twins from the Shining. Interview with Mumkey Jones, who was kicked off YouTube when a private video with 0 views was given a community strike.
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