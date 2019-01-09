© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simple Eyeshadow Makeup Tutorial
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • January 09, 2019
Heavily requested by my lovelies!
Foundation Routine video (old routine): http://youtu.be/2RE0oJDmIbo
Products used:
Urban Decay Naked Palette (Sin/Darkhorse/Creep/Buck/Virgin)
Sleek Au Naturel Palette (Noir)
Sigma E55 Eye Shading Brush
Sigma E25 Blending Brush
MAC 231 Small Shader Brush
Bourjois Volume Clubbing Mascara Ultra Black
Foundation Routine video (old routine): http://youtu.be/2RE0oJDmIbo
Products used:
Urban Decay Naked Palette (Sin/Darkhorse/Creep/Buck/Virgin)
Sleek Au Naturel Palette (Noir)
Sigma E55 Eye Shading Brush
Sigma E25 Blending Brush
MAC 231 Small Shader Brush
Bourjois Volume Clubbing Mascara Ultra Black
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.