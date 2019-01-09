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Constitutional Lawyer: Trump Must Exercise His Authority As President
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165 views • January 09, 2019
Oathkeepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his reaction to Donald Trump's Oval Office address last night by calling upon the President to ignore the democrats and secure the southern border.
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