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Beginners Eye Makeup Tutorial | How To Apply Glittery Smokey Eyeshadow
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5 views • January 09, 2019
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For Today's #MondayMakeupLesson we are talking how to blend and and how to use a blending brush. Different ways to hold the brush and how that will change the application. How far to blend eyeshadow and more. Let me know if you'd like more details on anything I have covered and check out my favourite blending brushes below.
For Today's #MondayMakeupLesson we are talking how to blend and and how to use a blending brush. Different ways to hold the brush and how that will change the application. How far to blend eyeshadow and more. Let me know if you'd like more details on anything I have covered and check out my favourite blending brushes below.
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