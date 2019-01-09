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Bills to Stop Asset Forfeiture Filed in 5 States: Good Morning Liberty 01-09-19
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9 views • January 09, 2019
The 2019 state legislative session is barely underway and already there are 5 states considering legislation to take on asset forfeiture. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin gives an overview of both state and federal asset forfeiture programs - and reports on the state efforts to stop them.
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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