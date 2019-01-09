Whole Sun, Very Close Up View Setting Over Pacific Horizon, La Bufadora, Punta Banda, Ensenada, Mexico

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Very close up view of entire sun as it sets over the Pacific Ocean horizon from Punta Banda, Mexico which is south of Ensenada and next to La Bufadora. As the sun sets past the horizon, you'll see a ship and something floating next to the ship on the water. This is a tuna farm.
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
Date: August 7, 2018
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit