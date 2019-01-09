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Pittsburgh City Council Caught LYING to Gun Owners After Open Carry Rally
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278 views • January 09, 2019
After his open carry rally on the steps of city council in Pittsburgh, Justin Dillon sought comment from a city council member. The secretaries at the front desk can be seen shooing council members away, then lying that no council members are present to comment.
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