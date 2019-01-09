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My Laws Were Meant To Free You
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316 views • January 09, 2019
In His mercy, Father explains what He desires from us, as we walk in obedience to His commandments. We tend to view them as restricting or binding, but He explains that they are designed to free us! I pray this helps you to now understand His commandments in a completely different and more intimate way than ever before..
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, please go to
Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, please go to
Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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