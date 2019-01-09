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Intro into False Teachers series #1
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9 views • January 09, 2019
Should we correct false teachers? Of course! God's word is not open to interpretation. God Himself was the author and so we must strive to read the Bible with the author's intent in mind, not try to read into it what we want it to say.
False teachers are dangerous; leading countless people astray into a false gospel and a false Jesus.
That's why Jesus Himself warned us about them so very many times.
reformedfellowshipchurch.com
False teachers are dangerous; leading countless people astray into a false gospel and a false Jesus.
That's why Jesus Himself warned us about them so very many times.
reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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