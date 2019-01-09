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this video absolutely shatters the globe lie !!
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79 views • January 09, 2019
Long Distance Infrared Photography Exposes Globe Lie!
jeranism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5RJhRNWCMo
jeranism
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ
JTolan Media1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9y...
This video is mainly to highlight the channel JTolan Media1 which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjH... Please give him a sub! The topic of this video is centered around the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxLwa...
jeranism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5RJhRNWCMo
jeranism
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ
JTolan Media1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9y...
This video is mainly to highlight the channel JTolan Media1 which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjH... Please give him a sub! The topic of this video is centered around the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxLwa...
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