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El Tábano Entrevistas #15 - Nuestra cobardía la van a pagar nuestros hijos
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9 views • January 09, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDbDJbdn7DE
Descripción original:
CON RICARDO SERATTI HABLAMOS DE LA NECESIDAD DE CONSTRUIR UNA CONCIENCIA NACIONAL. TAMBIÉN NOS REPLANTEAMOS LA ACTUALIDAD Y LAS CONSECUENCIAS QUE TRAE EL ACCIONAR DE UNA SOCIEDAD COBARDE E HIPÓCRITA. LA SEGURIDAD QUE TIENE NUESTRO ENEMIGO DE MANIPULARNOS COMO MARIONETAS MANEJADAS POR MUCAMOS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDbDJbdn7DE
Descripción original:
CON RICARDO SERATTI HABLAMOS DE LA NECESIDAD DE CONSTRUIR UNA CONCIENCIA NACIONAL. TAMBIÉN NOS REPLANTEAMOS LA ACTUALIDAD Y LAS CONSECUENCIAS QUE TRAE EL ACCIONAR DE UNA SOCIEDAD COBARDE E HIPÓCRITA. LA SEGURIDAD QUE TIENE NUESTRO ENEMIGO DE MANIPULARNOS COMO MARIONETAS MANEJADAS POR MUCAMOS.
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