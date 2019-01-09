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Preshow + Trump's Speech on Border Security / Border Wall
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7 views • January 09, 2019
Watch President Trump address the nation on border security. The preshow begins at 8:30 pm EST with live coverage of the speech at 9:00 pm EST. Will Trump declare a national emergency? Or will he simply discuss the issue of border security without taking action? Find out! #Trump
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