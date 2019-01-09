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My Message to Congress on Israel Anti-Boycott Law - KISS ME ARSE! Principles Over Party
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3 views • January 09, 2019
Regardless if you are from a right or left political belief system, the concept and right to boycott is as American as Apple pie. To say or do anything against it is not only unAmerican, but flies in the face of natural rights.
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