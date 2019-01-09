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Trump Just Choked On Border Security, Must Grow A Pair Or America Is Dead
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935 views • January 09, 2019
Trump's first speech from the Oval Office was not what patriots were expecting to hear. Stuart Rhodes joins Alex to discuss what must be done or America will never be the same.
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