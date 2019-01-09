© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Gives Congress Last Chance To Act On Border Security
Follow
0
Share
Report
1037 views • January 09, 2019
Alex Jones is joined by Roger Stone, Mike Adams, Owen Shroyer, Stewart Rhodes to analyze President Trump's First Oval Office Address. Border security is on the country's mind and Trump used the occasion to plead with American people to put pressure on Congress to act on border security and the wall.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.