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Trump gives Oval Office address on border security
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339 views • January 09, 2019
Border wall funding is a central topic in President Trump's first Oval Office address. Trump will speak directly to the American people at the close of day 18 of the government shutdown. The president will follow his remarks with a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
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