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2016 ATF Illegally Stockpiling Gun Owner Info - Judge Napolitano
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32 views • January 09, 2019
2016 ATF Illegally Stockpiling Gun Owner Info - Judge Napolitano
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qal4Ov4l4mE
YT- Aug 4, 2016
Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on "Fox and Friends" is illegally stockpiling the personal information of gun owners.
could be used in Gun Confiscation program
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==TM=>
When they come for your guns, give them the bullets first.
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qal4Ov4l4mE
YT- Aug 4, 2016
Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on "Fox and Friends" is illegally stockpiling the personal information of gun owners.
could be used in Gun Confiscation program
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==TM=>
When they come for your guns, give them the bullets first.
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