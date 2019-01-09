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Hybrid Backpacking Rocket Mass Tent Wood Stove-First Run
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30 views • January 09, 2019
Hybrid Backpacking Rocket Mass Tent Wood Stove-First Run
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlYQCwa0fhQ
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
portable by using Ammo Can, and pipe with seams that come apart for transport
Draft is created by Low pressure created by heat in burn chamber and insulated pipe
that draws in Colder dense air from feed hole.
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlYQCwa0fhQ
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
portable by using Ammo Can, and pipe with seams that come apart for transport
Draft is created by Low pressure created by heat in burn chamber and insulated pipe
that draws in Colder dense air from feed hole.
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