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[高清PPT中文同声传译版]「王健之死与海航背后真相发布会」 主讲:郭文贵,班农
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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21 views • January 09, 2019
由于文贵原版的1120发布会视频无法从文贵先生的油管上下载，用了这个政事小哥编辑过的版本，转自政事直播油管频道： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFeHU1PC4oY

中文同声传译部分来源于周周侃先生现场录制

大纲时间点
00:00影片:谁是郭文贵
3:54 班农开场演讲
12:58 郭文贵演讲
1:08:20 提问时间﻿

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政事小哥 @zszb_xiaoge

郭媒体主页链接
www.guo.media/zsxg
Keywords
chinawhistleblowerccpchinese communist partyguo mediaguo wenguimiles guomiles kwok中共爆料爆料革命一切都是刚刚开始中国共产党喜马拉雅郭媒体郭文贵hnawang jian发布会海航王健
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