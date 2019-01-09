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Patience and Waiting on God
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It is hard to be patient, but if we truly trust God, and that He knows what He is doing then we can have peace because we are in the best hands possible. We can trust in His perfect timing. A sermon from Pastor Michael about Patience and waiting on God.
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