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Christians beware John Hagee
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43 views • January 09, 2019
John Hagee is popular. He has a t.v. show, has sold millions of books, has a large church with over 12,000 members. God is blessing him right? I am mean all those things couldn't be happening if he was a false teacher now, could they?
If you would like to contact us, please visit our website: reformedfellowshipchurch.com
If you would like to contact us, please visit our website: reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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