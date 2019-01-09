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Christians beware Beth Moore!
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4 views • January 09, 2019
Can the popular teacher Beth Moore be teaching you the Bible all wrong?
Is there a right way & a wrong way to read the Bible? You can ask 5 people what a verse or portion of the Bible says and you will sadly most likely get 5 different answers. Is this the way it should be?
If this is a frustration to you then I have good news for you. There is a way to read and study God's word that ensures you are understanding it the way God (The Author Himself) intended. reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Is there a right way & a wrong way to read the Bible? You can ask 5 people what a verse or portion of the Bible says and you will sadly most likely get 5 different answers. Is this the way it should be?
If this is a frustration to you then I have good news for you. There is a way to read and study God's word that ensures you are understanding it the way God (The Author Himself) intended. reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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