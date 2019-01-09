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How do I Pray?
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4 views • January 09, 2019
Want to pray, but just don't know where to start, or what to do? This video is for you! It is not as hard or intimidating as you may think. This short video answers a few common question regarding how to pray.
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Want to learn more about what we do? Have questions? Visit us online @ www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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If you enjoyed this video or found it helpful then please LIKE & SUBSCRIBE to find out when we post our next video. Thank you!
Want to learn more about what we do? Have questions? Visit us online @ www.reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Find us on Facebook & Instagram too!
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