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The 20 gallon, 6 inch pipe Rocket Mass Wood Tent Stove. The barn burner!
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31 views • January 09, 2019
The 20 gallon, 6 inch pipe Rocket Mass Wood Tent Stove. The barn burner!
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvPnP1eGUKw
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Secret principal to Insulated Earth/Cobb Stoves is the Heat build up in the
Burn Area and Mass around the exhaust pipe pulls in cold air from the wood supply feed area.
The High burn temperature produces low smoke
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvPnP1eGUKw
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Secret principal to Insulated Earth/Cobb Stoves is the Heat build up in the
Burn Area and Mass around the exhaust pipe pulls in cold air from the wood supply feed area.
The High burn temperature produces low smoke
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