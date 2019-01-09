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God answers prayers in unexpected ways. Never give up praying!
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0 view • January 09, 2019
Being able to pray to the God and Creator of All the Universe is quite a thought. God does hear prayer and He does answer prayer too, sometimes in unexpected ways.
We should never give up hope and praying to God. We will hear a wonderful parable Jesus gave about that very thing.
Visit us online at: reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Find us on Facebook & Instagram!
God's grace be with you.
We should never give up hope and praying to God. We will hear a wonderful parable Jesus gave about that very thing.
Visit us online at: reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Find us on Facebook & Instagram!
God's grace be with you.
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