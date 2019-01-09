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93 Society and Heathrow Gatwick UFO Drone Connection
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24 views • January 09, 2019
93 Society and Heathrow Gatwick UFO Drone Connection
#HeathrowDrone #heathrowairport #UFOs First one to send video of the drones get a prize - a brand new #timeline @ZurichTimes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFWnv33Zekk
https://www.rt.com/uk/448324-heathrow-airport-grounds-departures-drone/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFs5PHCQSb4
January 8, 2019 Observation of 93 Society and Airport Drones Code
Films are SnapShots of Past and Future Events and Timelines
#HeathrowDrone #heathrowairport #UFOs First one to send video of the drones get a prize - a brand new #timeline @ZurichTimes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFWnv33Zekk
https://www.rt.com/uk/448324-heathrow-airport-grounds-departures-drone/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFs5PHCQSb4
January 8, 2019 Observation of 93 Society and Airport Drones Code
Films are SnapShots of Past and Future Events and Timelines
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