© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking The Code: Bird Box Is A Pro-White Genocide Film
Follow
1
Share
Report
692 views • January 09, 2019
Bird Box, a new movie on Netflix, has become a cultural phenomena, however it has subliminal messages that indicate white people have "hidden evil" in them that makes them monsters. Devon Stack joins Alex to discuss how propaganda is being used by globalists now more than ever.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.