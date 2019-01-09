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Full Show - DEMS’ FEARS REALIZED! Trump To End Obama Martial Law Order Enacted In 2012 - 01/08/2019
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631 views • January 09, 2019
President Trump is set to announce a national emergency over the crisis on the Southern border in one of his biggest moves to date. Trump’s declaration could circumvent Congress and the partial government shutdown to force construction of the US-Mexico border wall. Across the Atlantic, the chairman of Germany’s right-wing party is fighting for his life after a gang of left-wing terrorists attempted to kill him by almost beating him to death.
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