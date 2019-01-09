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2019年1月6号文贵报平安直播：关于战友们关心的法制基金的几个问题的回复！以及文贵对香港，澳门台湾法制沦陷……是被孟建柱．王岐山．孙力军等控制的结果几个观点，以及春节是否举行《文贵看春晚》的节目的几个看法，在今天直播后战友发信息！关心我今天感觉是不是太累了，谢谢战友的关心！答案不是的，我刚刚从迈阿密海滩回来就是因为休息特别好，晒的很黑！才看起来很累的样子！状态特别好，请大家放心，一切都是刚刚开始！