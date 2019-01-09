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Why do we pray before meals? (Q&A Series)
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6 views • January 09, 2019
It is good to ask questions & search for answers by studying our Bible. In our new Q & A Series, we will answer questions from you our listeners.
If you would like to submit a question, which may be chosen to appear in a future video, then please leave a comment below, or visit our Facebook page, or website (reformedfellowshipchurch.com)
Don't forget to like & subscribe so you get notified each time we post a new video!
If you would like to submit a question, which may be chosen to appear in a future video, then please leave a comment below, or visit our Facebook page, or website (reformedfellowshipchurch.com)
Don't forget to like & subscribe so you get notified each time we post a new video!
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