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YouTube Breaks Own Search Engine In Response To Left Wing Lobbying Campaign
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337 views • January 09, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson lays out how YouTube has been altering its search results algorithm based on the pleas of social justice warriors and left wing lobbying campaigns to bury, block, and ban videos they find to be undesirable and negative toward their political agenda.
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