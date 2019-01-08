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BREAKING...BURNING MAN HAS THE FIRE GONE OUT? CARL TEICHRIB
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6 views • January 08, 2019
Author of Game of Gods,, Carl Teichrib, joins us to discuss the effects that the gathering called Burning Man is having on our society and, more importantly, on The Remnant Body of Christ today. In his own words "Burning Man epitomizes the Temple of Man in the AgRe-Enchantment. It is foreshadowing."
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HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY ((SUBSCRIBE TODAY))
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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