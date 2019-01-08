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Left Wing Terrorists Attempt To Assassinate Right Wing Politician
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98 views • January 08, 2019
Frank Magnitz, a german politician, was physically attacked by a group of hooded leftists. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the double standard by MSM when reporting on political violence.
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