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AfD Under Siege As German ANTIFA Terrorists Brutally Attack Chairman
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167 views • January 08, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how left-wing terrorists attempted to kill the Bremen chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a vicious attack that left the politician fighting for his life.
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