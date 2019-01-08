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How To R&R Spark Plugs & Wires on Toyota 5VZ-FE 3.4L V6
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16 views • January 08, 2019
In this video, I take you through the steps of removing and replacing spark plugs (and wires!) on my 3rd Generation Toyota 4Runner with the 3.4L V6 (5VZ-FE) engine. Spark plugs used in this video are Toyota Factory Denso. PN: 90919-01192 You can find them at the dealership for about $3 each! If you liked the amazing background music in this video, the song is called "Dreams" by artist Bensound: www.bensound.com
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