© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive Demonization Campaign Of Yellow Vests In UK
Follow
0
Share
Report
538 views • January 08, 2019
The yellow vest movement has come to symbolize anti-globalist resistance. Anna Soubry was heckled by a few people wearing yellow vests and now the UK media is calling for the arrest of those hecklers. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of those that claim heckling politicians is a "hate crime".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.