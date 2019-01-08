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El Tábano Entrevistas #16 - El vasallaje a extremos inconcebibles
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4 views • January 08, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg4IwAgbx1w
Descripción original:
HISTORIADOR ALEJANDRO OLMOS GAONA. ILEGITIMIDAD DEUDA ARGENTINA. PLAN SISTEMÁTICO ENDEUDAMIENTO CONTINENTAL. PAGA DEUDA SIN DOCUMENTACIÓN. DESDE 1976 DIRIGENCIA SE COMPORTA CON UN VASALLAJE INCONCEBIBLE. INSÓLITO COMPROBANTE ESCRITO A MANO. ACREEDORES SE BURLAN. INSÓLITO SOBRESEIMIENTO ARRIBAS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg4IwAgbx1w
Descripción original:
HISTORIADOR ALEJANDRO OLMOS GAONA. ILEGITIMIDAD DEUDA ARGENTINA. PLAN SISTEMÁTICO ENDEUDAMIENTO CONTINENTAL. PAGA DEUDA SIN DOCUMENTACIÓN. DESDE 1976 DIRIGENCIA SE COMPORTA CON UN VASALLAJE INCONCEBIBLE. INSÓLITO COMPROBANTE ESCRITO A MANO. ACREEDORES SE BURLAN. INSÓLITO SOBRESEIMIENTO ARRIBAS.
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