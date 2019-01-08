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El Tábano Entrevistas #17 - Quién toma las decisiones realmente?
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6 views • January 08, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY_efHHbgUk
Descripción original:
CON FERNANDO VILARDO LEGISLADOR POR AUTODETERMINACION Y LIBERTAD.
LA ACTUALIDAD ARGENTINA, LA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LA LEGISLATURA. EL FUTURO POLÍTICO Y LA FALTA TOTAL DE REPRESENTATIVIDAD. EL APARATO REPRESIVO. LA OLIGARQUÍA QUE NOS SAQUEA HACE 200 AÑOS AHORA NOS GOBIERNA.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY_efHHbgUk
Descripción original:
CON FERNANDO VILARDO LEGISLADOR POR AUTODETERMINACION Y LIBERTAD.
LA ACTUALIDAD ARGENTINA, LA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LA LEGISLATURA. EL FUTURO POLÍTICO Y LA FALTA TOTAL DE REPRESENTATIVIDAD. EL APARATO REPRESIVO. LA OLIGARQUÍA QUE NOS SAQUEA HACE 200 AÑOS AHORA NOS GOBIERNA.
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