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EXCLUSIVE: Obama Put US Under Martial Law In 2012, Trump Is About To End It
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930 views • January 08, 2019
Barack Obama signed executive orders in 2012-2016 that established control over America by the globalists in the Pentagon. Mike Adams joins Alex to break down the historic address by president Trump scheduled for tonight that many expect will shake the deep state to the core.
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