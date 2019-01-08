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Chuck & Nancy Demand Equal Air Time For Their Lies
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1255 views • January 08, 2019
Tonight’s Oval office address has America and the world on the edge of their seats. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are now demanding they have time to spread their false narrative after the president's address to the nation.
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