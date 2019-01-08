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Full Show- Trump Travels To Border To Declare National Emergency Over Immigration
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229 views • January 08, 2019
Just a few years ago, the entire democratic establishment agreed that illegal immigration was a problem that needed to be stopped. With his opponents hell-bent on keeping the border open regardless of the cost, President Trump is exercising his authority to declare a national emergency to build the wall. Plus, the Yellow Vests plan a controlled-demolition of the entire banking system.
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