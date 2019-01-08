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Yellow-Vest Protestors Begin Controlled Demolition Of Entire Banking System
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692 views • January 08, 2019
With the proposed “bank run” idea already spreading to neighboring countries such as Italy and the UK, it appears that the effects may be strong. It is important to note that it appears that the alleged “bank run” has not even yet begun – it is only an idea being floated in social media and elsewhere – but it seems to already be shaking up the Euro markets.
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