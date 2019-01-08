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Media Will Only Air Trump's Address If They Can Package It In Lies
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94 views • January 08, 2019
The media has been crying that President Trump has been spreading lies when he speaks and has called for his speeches to be taped so they can be edited down to fit their narrative.
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