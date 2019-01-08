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Roy Moore Vindicated As Democratic Disinformation Campaign Exposed
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606 views • January 08, 2019
Alabama Republican Roy Moore was reportedly targeted by another “false flag” operation organized by Democrats who supported Doug Jones during the state's Senate special election in 2017, according to a new report.
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